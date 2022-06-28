World Share

Stoltenberg: War in Ukraine shows danger of being too dependent

NATO's summit in Madrid is being billed as one of its most important ever, dominated by the war in Ukraine. Leaders will pledge to continue their military support for Ukraine, increase NATO's Rapid Reaction Forces, and boost the number of troops and equipment deployed in eastern Europe. They'll also agree on a new strategic concept to tackle the threat from Russia and the new challenges posed by China. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.