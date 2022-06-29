POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
RUSSIA: Using Africa as a proxy war battleground?
25:35
World
Russia’s actions in Ukraine are already spreading fear that it wants to extend control across Eastern Europe. Now the country appears to be setting its sights on Africa - in what some NATO members are calling a “worrying” threat to the security of the bloc’s allies. Guests: Oluwole Ojewale Central Africa Analyst at the Institute for Security Studies Pauline Bax International Crisis Group Vyacheslav Matuzov Former Russia Diplomat Mark Webber NATO specialist
June 29, 2022
