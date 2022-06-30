World Share

Ferdinand Marcos Jr vows to ensure food security in the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Junior, son of the longtime dictator, has been sworn in as the new president of the Philippines after winning last month’s election in a landslide. He says ensuring food security will be among his top priorities. He’s taking over from controversial president Rodrigo Duterte and inherits an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as rising inflation and living costs. His father Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in a revolution in 1986. Marcos Junior has distanced himself from his father’s rule but has not criticized it. He’s even praised some elements of it.