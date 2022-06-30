World Share

French court sentences lone surviving attacker to life in prison

The sole surviving member of a Daesh terror cell that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015, has been given a life sentence. Salah Abdeslam, a Belgian born French national was captured by police four months after the attacks on cafes, bars and the Batalclan concert hall. 19 other suspects- accused of either plotting or offering logistical support, were also found guilty, Francis Collings reports.