World
French court sentences lone surviving attacker to life in prison
The sole surviving member of a Daesh terror cell that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015, has been given a life sentence. Salah Abdeslam, a Belgian born French national was captured by police four months after the attacks on cafes, bars and the Batalclan concert hall. 19 other suspects- accused of either plotting or offering logistical support, were also found guilty, Francis Collings reports.
June 30, 2022
