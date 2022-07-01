POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Harry Potter' book and movie franchise turns 25 years old
06:51
BizTech
'Harry Potter' book and movie franchise turns 25 years old
The bestselling book series of all time, the Harry Potter franchise, has turned 25. It's sold more than 500M copies worldwide since the first book hit the shelves in 1997. As Tayyibe Aydin reports, it's generated a lot of money-making magic. For more on the wizarding world, we're joined by Richard Haigh, the managing director of the brand valuation consultance Brand Finance. #HarryPotter #Rowling #PhilosophersStone
July 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?