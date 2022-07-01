BizTech Share

'Harry Potter' book and movie franchise turns 25 years old

The bestselling book series of all time, the Harry Potter franchise, has turned 25. It's sold more than 500M copies worldwide since the first book hit the shelves in 1997. As Tayyibe Aydin reports, it's generated a lot of money-making magic. For more on the wizarding world, we're joined by Richard Haigh, the managing director of the brand valuation consultance Brand Finance. #HarryPotter #Rowling #PhilosophersStone