POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy: Deadly missile strike was 'purposeful Russian terror'
01:53
World
Zelenskyy: Deadly missile strike was 'purposeful Russian terror'
Powerful explosions were heard on Saturday morning in Ukraine's southern city of #Mykolaiv. It is not clear what caused the explosions. Air raid sirens also sounded across the region before the blasts. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Friday's missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in #Odessa. More than 20 people died including children after a residential building and a recreation camp were hit. Zelenskyy called the strikes 'Russian terror'. Mark Klusener has more.
July 2, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?