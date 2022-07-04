BizTech Share

UK eyes tax cuts to ease worsening cost of living crisis

The British government has announced a tax cut that would boost the budgets of 30M people across the country. This will be achieved by raising the income threshold at which workers are required to make national insurance payments. It'll cost the government more than $7B in foregone revenue, and will help the UK's lowest salary earners. Susannah Streeter is an investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown and she joined us from Bristol, the UK. #UnitedKingdom #TaxCut #UKInflation