Should Scotland Hold Another Independence Referendum?

The 2014 Scottish independence referendum was hailed as a once in a generation vote. But just less than a decade later, Nicola Sturgeon wants to try again. The First Minister has been paving the way for a second vote for some time. But last week was the starkest indication of just how badly she wants it. Speaking to the Scottish parliament, Sturgeon said she was formally writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek consent, and announced she wanted the vote to take place next year. Alex Salmond Former First Minister of Scotland John Nicolson Member of Parliament for the Scottish National Party John Ferry Scottish Liberal Democrats Financial Spokesperson