POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
HRC reports human rights violations by various factions in Libya
05:00
World
HRC reports human rights violations by various factions in Libya
The fact finding mission on Libya has presented its report to the UN Human Rights Council on its finding on allegations of human rights violations by various factions. The head of the mission says they have a reasonable bases to say that crimes against humanity have been committed in Libya. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies weighs in on the findings of this report. #Libya #HRW #LibyaFactions
July 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?