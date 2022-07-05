POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European labour strife, staff shortages disrupt summer travel
People trying to get to their summer holiday destinations across Europe have been faced with a miserable time. Airports and airlines are struggling with staff shortages and strikes, forcing thousands of flights to be cancelled. There have been pictures all over the internet of luggage sitting in piles, sometimes for weeks. And, the cost of tickets is going up because of rising oil prices. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
July 5, 2022
