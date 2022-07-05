BizTech Share

Top US, Chinese officials hold talks in sign of warming ties

Ties between the world's two largest economies may be starting to improve. That's after years of heightened tension due to the hostile policies by former US President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden's top economic lieutenant, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, has spoken to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. According to Beijing's readout of their phone conversation, the two senior officials discussed tariffs that both sides have placed on each other's goods. The White House says those additional levies have made wide range of products imported from China more expensive. Last month, Secretary Yellen also said some of those tariffs don't make any strategic sense. We spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Tariffs #China #Biden