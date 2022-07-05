World Share

Planned Hydroelectric Plants in the Balkans Face Growing Scrutiny From Environmentalists

In this episode, we look at a growing controversy in Montenegro over the construction of a hydroelectric power plant on the Komarnica River. Activists blocked its construction saying that it will ruin the area's natural beauty. The state says the plant will provide jobs, cheaper electricity and water supplies yet locals are still not happy about it. Mirjana Miladinovic went there to see the situation. A Chinese state-owned company is also planning to construct a hydroelectric plant in Bosnia's southeast Foca, near the Bosnian-Montenegrin border. Activists say studies weren't completed and many potential environmental concerns are often overlooked in the area. Also, thousands took to the streets in North Macedonia's capital to protest against a French proposal that aims to unblock Skopje's bid to join the European Union. Last week, Bulgaria's parliament accepted the proposal which is intended to overcome a series of tensions between Sofia and Skopje. But the country's right-wing opponents reject the proposal saying it concedes too much to Bulgaria. And Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic went to Belgrade to meet Ana Brnabic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The leaders said the two countries are turning a new page in their bilateral relations. Abazovic said as of July 1, all citizens of Montenegro will be able to cross into Serbia without restrictions.