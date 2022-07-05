POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chaos in Karakalpakstan
25:40
World
Chaos in Karakalpakstan
Most people around the world will have never heard of Karakalpakstan. The autonomous region is home to about two million people and enjoys a special status as a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan. But when the Uzbek President announced plans to reform the constitution and potentially change that status, the autonomous region rose up. In a rare act of defiance thousands took to the streets in protest, and it ended in brutal chaos. Demonstrators tried to seize several government buildings in the provincial capital Nukus. According to human rights groups, they were met with excessive force leaving at least 18 dead and hundreds injured. Following the unrest, the Uzbek government declared a state of emergency and Amnesty International is calling for an investigation into the violence. Gulnoza Ismailova Member of Uzbekistan's Central Constitutional Commission Luca Anceschi Eurasian Studies Professor at the University of Glasgow Steve Swerdlow Central Asian Affairs Analyst
July 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?