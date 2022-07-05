POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Macedonia’s opposition rejects compromise proposal with Bulgaria
02:55
World
North Macedonia’s opposition rejects compromise proposal with Bulgaria
The European Union wants to speed up a plan to welcome North Macedonia into the bloc. But the pro-Russian opposition there has a big problem with it. They argue that the proposal, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, means compromising North Macedonia's identity and sovereignty. Let's take a look at what's at the core of this, and why it's so complex. #NorthMacedonia #EU #Balkans
July 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?