POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China’s Xi’an under temporary lockdown amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks
03:42
World
China’s Xi’an under temporary lockdown amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks
Millions of people in China are facing tighter restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Mass testing has been ordered for residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing. And Xi'an, a city of 13 million is now under what officials call 'temporary control measures' after 29 cases were reported. Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains whether China’s Zero-Covid policy has failed. #coronavirus #Xian #Shanghai
July 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?