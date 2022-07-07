World Share

Sri Lankans turn to bicycles as economic crisis worsens

Sri Lanka is running out of fuel. Anti-government demonstrators want President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down over his handling of the worst economic crisis in the country's history. The government admits the economy has collapsed, and the country is bankrupt. As for citizens struggling to work and survive with no way to get around and prices skyrocketing-- many are turning to olf fashioned pedal power.