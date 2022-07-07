July 7, 2022
09:07
09:07
Downing Street says Boris Johnson to resign as UK PM on Thursday
British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday. Just a day earlier, he had vowed to stay put, despite months of scandals including COVID-19 lockdown parties and the appointment of an MP accused of sexual misconduct. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains what finally tipped the scales against Johnson. #scandal #resign #BorisJohnson
