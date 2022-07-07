What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Downing Street says Boris Johnson to resign as UK PM on Thursday

British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday. Just a day earlier, he had vowed to stay put, despite months of scandals including COVID-19 lockdown parties and the appointment of an MP accused of sexual misconduct. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains what finally tipped the scales against Johnson. #scandal #resign #BorisJohnson