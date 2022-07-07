POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka's Central bank hikes interest rates in a bid to stem inflation
01:48
World
Sri Lanka's Central bank hikes interest rates in a bid to stem inflation
Sri Lanka's central bank has raised interest rates to the highest level in two decades. Officials say it's to head off runaway inflation as the country struggles to pay for food, medicine and fuel. And it's happening a day after the prime minister declared the country bankrupt. Street protests are continuing against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who many hold responsible for what's been called Sri Lanka's worst ever economic crisis. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
July 7, 2022
