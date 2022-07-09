POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: South Africa plunged into power crisis
Africa Matters: South Africa plunged into power crisis
South Africa is arguably facing its biggest power crisis in its history. At the best of times, the state-run power company Eskom can only meet about 87 percent of the nation's electricity needs. But the recent strike action has worsened the problem. Even though the government has met the workers' demands for a wage increase, the power shortfall persists and the most vulnerable are feeling the brunt. #SouthAfrica
July 9, 2022
