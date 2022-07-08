POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Credit Suisse, Money Laundering and Bulgarian Gangsters
26:00
World
Credit Suisse, Money Laundering and Bulgarian Gangsters
Credit Suisse found guilty! In a first of its kind case, the prestigious bank in Switzerland was convicted of failing to prevent money laundering. The case involves a former Bulgarian wrestler and his drug trafficking gang - and a bank insider - also a Bulgarian former national athlete. And this isn't the first time the bank has been embroiled in scandals with dubious characters... We hear from Rudolph Elmer, a former Swiss banker turned 'whistleblower' who gave bank secrets to Julian Assange and Wikileaks, Tom Stocks, a senior investigator with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, who worked on the Suisse Secrets report released in February this year, and Robert Mazur, author of 'The Betrayal' and former US Federal Agent who worked undercover as a money launderer and managed to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s Colombian drug cartel and the Cali Cartel in the 80's and 90's. He is also directly responsible for the collapse of the BCCI.
July 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?