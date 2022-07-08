BizTech Share

British PM Boris Johnson resigns as nation faces cost-of-living crisis

The UK business lobby says the political vacuum caused by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation needs to be filled, as Britain struggles to deal with a cost of living crisis. The Confederation of British Industry is calling for stability, after Johnson announced he was stepping down in the wake of the mass resignation of fellow Conservative Party MPs and ministers. The search is now on now for Boris Johnson's successor, who'll be inheriting the reins of power in a country facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. From the Brexit referendum to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson's time in the top job will certainly be remembered. He was known for his gaffes and blunders that became part of his brand. Simon McGregor Wood takes a look at how we got to this point. For more, we spoke to economist Vicky Pryce, who is a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #BorisJohnson #BorisResigns #UKEconomy