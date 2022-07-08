BizTech Share

EU airlines face delays amid post-COVID staff shortages

It's the most lucrative time of year for Europe's multi-billion dollar tourism sector. This year's holiday season is also expected to be the best since the pandemic began. But COVID-19-era lay-offs that helped businesses stay afloat during lockdowns now threaten to spoil the success of the summer. Ludovica Brignola reports. For more on this, we were joined by Alessandra Priante, who is the director for United Nations World Tourism Organisation for Europe. #EuropeTourism #TravelIndustry #AirTravel