COVID-19 Surges Again
26:20
World
COVID-19 Surges Again
It's been two and a half years since COVID-19 first emerged, and by this point, some thought the virus would be forgotten. But instead, many countries are facing yet another massive wave of infection. Cases have jumped by almost a third globally, and like so many times before, the World Health Organization is warning the pandemic is far from over. Dr Daniel Goyal NHS Medical Consultant Dr Mohammad Haqmal Public Health Expert Emanuele Capobianco WHO Foundation Chief Strategy and Impact Officer
July 8, 2022
