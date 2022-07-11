World Share

Srebrenica Genocide: Families Search for Closure Nearly Three Decades On

In this special edition of Across the Balkans, we travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina to understand how the wounds from Srebrenica are still very deep nearly three decades on. Following the collapse of Yugoslavia, an untold number of people lost their lives, as Bosnian Serb forces carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing and mass murder. As the war neared its end, one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century took place, in a town that has become synonymous with the word genocide. Srebrenica. Despite being under a ‘UN safe area’, more than 8,000 men and boys were massacred. Their only crime? Being Muslim. We spoke to survivors, victims’ families and those working to make sure the world never forgets what happened 27 years ago. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp