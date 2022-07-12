POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was victim of child trafficking
04:23
World
Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was victim of child trafficking
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has revealed that he was a victim of child trafficking. The most successful long-distance track athlete in history has made the startling revelation about 30 years after arriving in the UK, which he says happened when he was eight or nine years old. Patrycja Matusz from the University of Warsaw discusses how common child trafficking is in countries like the UK. #MoFarah #Olympicchampion #childtrafficking
July 12, 2022
