POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe hit by heatwave as wildfires ravage the south
03:30
World
Europe hit by heatwave as wildfires ravage the south
Record temperatures are being set across Europe as the continent faces its second heatwave in weeks. The mercury has risen to over 40 degrees Celsius across southern and western Europe. France has cancelled fireworks displays on Thursday, the country's national day, to reduce the risk of fires. NH Ravindranath from the Indian Institute of Science explains what can be done to manage heatwaves. #Europe #heatwave #wildfires
July 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?