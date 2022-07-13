What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Twitter sues Elon Musk for backing out of $44B purchase deal

Twitter is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for breaching a contract to buy the social media platform. Documents have now been filed in the US state of Delaware, urging the court to order the billionaire to complete his deal to buy Twitter, arguing that no financial compensation would repair the damage he has caused. Francis Collings reports and we’re joined by Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #Twitter #ElonMusk #Tesla