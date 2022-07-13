World Share

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, family flee Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president and has declared a state of emergency in the country. The latest developments come after it was revealed President Gotabaya Rajapaska and his family fled to the Maldives. But the speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament says Rajapaksa will send his official letter of resignation later on Wednesday. As Sarah Balter reports, protesters have flooded into the prime minister's office after a stand-off with police, who fired tear gas at the crowd.