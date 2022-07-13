POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden: We will discuss a two-state solution for Israel, Palestine
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel on the first leg of his Middle East tour. It's part of Washington's push to improve relations with the Middle East. Biden says he supports the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. He's also expected to meet Palestinian leaders before heading to Saudi Arabia. Neri Zilber from the Washington Institute weighs in. #Biden #Israel #Palestine
July 13, 2022
