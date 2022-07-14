POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Four-nation talks in Istanbul reach deal over Ukrainian grain exports
04:04
World
Four-nation talks in Istanbul reach deal over Ukrainian grain exports
The UN says a deal has been reached over the export of millions of tonnes of grain that has been stuck in Ukrainian ports under Russian blockade. An agreement was reached after hours of talks in Istanbul involving Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations and UN officials. Oleg Nivievskyi from the Kyiv School of Economics weighs in on this announcement. #Istanbul #Russia #Ukraine
July 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?