July 14, 2022
04:04
04:04
Four-nation talks in Istanbul reach deal over Ukrainian grain exports
The UN says a deal has been reached over the export of millions of tonnes of grain that has been stuck in Ukrainian ports under Russian blockade. An agreement was reached after hours of talks in Istanbul involving Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations and UN officials. Oleg Nivievskyi from the Kyiv School of Economics weighs in on this announcement. #Istanbul #Russia #Ukraine
