ICC calls for measures to bring suspected war criminals to court
02:19
World
The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has criticised Russia during a meeting of G20 nations in Bali, where Russian officials were also in attendance. Her condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukraine as "brutal and unjust" came hours after Russian missiles killed at least 23 people and wounded more than one hundred in the central city of Vinnytsia. Among the dead are three children - and the International Criminal Court is taking note.
July 15, 2022
