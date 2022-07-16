World Share

UK declares national health emergency due to extreme heat

It's Europe's second major heatwave of the year. In France, wildfires have forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people in the southwestern Gironde region. The temperature in northern Portugal hit 47 degrees celsius a few days ago, while wildfires are also devastating parts of Spain. As Sarah Balter reports, health officials in the UK have raised the threat level, urging people to prepare for the country's most extreme temperatures in recorded history on Tuesday.