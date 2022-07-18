POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Governments consider regulations to protect crypto investors
Governments consider regulations to protect crypto investors
Financial markets have been under immense pressure this year as the conflict in Ukraine and rising inflation push investors toward safer bets. Among the top assets that fund managers have dumped are cryptocurrencies. The collapse in prices has plunged companies in the sector into financial distress. As firms fight to survive, governments are stepping in to ensure investors are protected. We were joined by crypto market analyst Jeffrey Tucker in Texas. He's also the president of the Brownstone Institute. #CryptoRegulations #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin
July 18, 2022
