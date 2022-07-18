POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka’s Political Crisis
26:00
World
Sri Lanka’s Political Crisis
After months of protests defined by chants of ‘Gota go home’, Sri Lanka's demonstrators can claim a major breakthrough. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose family has held political domination over the island nation for close to two decades has fled the country. Last week, the now former president was forced out of office after thousands of protestors- angered by an economic collapse they say he engineered stormed his residence in the capital. And once his resignation was confirmed, many came out to celebrate. Sesiri Pathirane Sri Lankan Political Analyst Alan Keenan International Crisis Group's Senior Sri Lanka Analyst Satyam Sukumaran Advocacy Officer at People for Equality and Relief in Lanka
July 18, 2022
