Record temperatures hit Europe, 'red warning' issued in the UK
Wildfires continue to rage in parts of Europe as the heatwave shows no signs of easing. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, and high temperatures have been blamed for hundreds of deaths across Spain and Portugal. France is heading for its hottest day on record, and here in the UK, the country's first ever red heat warning has been issued. Sarah morice reports.
July 18, 2022
