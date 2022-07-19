World Share

Sri Lankan opposition leader withdraws from presidential race

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has withdrawn from the presidential race, as nominations are set to be heard in parliament. The ruling SLPP has decided to support acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu from the Centre for Policy Alternatives in Sri Lanka discusses who is likely to win this presidential race. #SajithPremadasa #RanilWickremesinghe #SriLankaProtests