Time to eradicate terrorist organisations from Syrian territory – Türkiye's Erdogan
01:14
World
Time to eradicate terrorist organisations from Syrian territory – Türkiye's Erdogan
PKK/YPG/PYD continues terror attacks despite an agreement between Türkiye and Russia to remove terrorist elements and their weapons 30 kilometres off Türkiye's border. Türkiye's President Erdogan said at the opening of the trilateral summit in Tehran. The 2019 deal emphasised the countries' determination to combat terrorism in all forms to disrupt separatist agendas in the Syrian territory.
July 19, 2022
