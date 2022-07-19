World Share

Is Biden’s Latest Economic Alliance in the Middle East Going to Succeed in Countering China, Iran?

Since taking office, US President Joe Biden has strung together several, semi-alliances, stretching from the Indo-Pacific all the way to western Asia. His latest attempt at revamping America's leadership role came during the so called I2U2 summit, which brought together the leaders of Israel, the UAE and India. Also dubbed the west Asian Quad, in reference to another regional alliance Biden forged last year, the four countries are expected to cooperate in defence, trade, and technology. But which country is this new Quad directed at? The alignment comes amid soaring energy prices, and food insecurity all brought on by the conflict in Ukraine. As the world looks to tackle record rates of inflation and a business climate still reeling from the global pandemic, the four countries said they will work to coordinate their trade and security policies. But analysts say the group's main goal will be to counter Iran and China's growing influence in the region. So how durable is Biden's new alliance, and is his attempts at restoring US global leadership working? Guests: William Lawrence Former US Diplomat Ali Bakeer Political Analyst