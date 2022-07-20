BizTech Share

Italy's bond yields rise sharply as Draghi government on brink

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi is due to face lawmakers today and tell them whether or not he will stay on as Prime Minister. This is likely to create significant market volatility in Europe, just ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank tomorrow. Last week, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation and asked him to conduct further parliamentary negotiations. For more on Italy, we had Victoria Scholar, who is the head of investment at Interactive Investor in London. #Italy #MarioDraghi #ItalianEconomy