BizTech Share

EU set to target 15% reduction in natural gas usage

The European Commission is presenting a plan on how European countries can prepare for the winter months, when energy needs will be much higher. This comes as Europe is scrambling to find solutions as to how to reduce supplies from Russia, after Russia's energy giant Gazprom claimed it could not fulfil gas contracts with the bloc. For more on Europe’s energy crisis, we were joined by independent analyst, Neil Atkinson in from. #EuropeanUnion #NaturalGas #Gazprom