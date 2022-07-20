POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden's Middle East Gamble | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
25:40
World
Biden's Middle East Gamble | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Joe Biden’s four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia last week has been widely criticized in the US for failing to achieve its objectives, as the President continued to face questions about what his visit had accomplished. Guests: Joseph W. Westphal, Former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia | Richard Albright, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary and Coordinator for Foreign Assistance in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs | Huwaida Arraf, Co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), an organization using non-violent protests and international pressure to support Palestinians and candidate for Michigan's 10th congressional district
July 20, 2022
