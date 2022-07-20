POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye calls on Iran, Russia to support its fight against terror groups in Syria
05:01
World
Türkiye calls on Iran, Russia to support its fight against terror groups in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and Iran to back Türkiye's possible military operations aimed at eradicating terror groups in Syria, saying the PKK terrorist organisation targets the territorial integrity of the war-torn country. Mustafa Caner, from Sakarya University unpacks whether Moscow and Tehran share Ankara’s determination to fight terror groups in Syria. #Türkiye #Russia #PKK
July 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?