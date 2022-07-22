POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poverty looms large in Tunisian referendum
03:05
World
Poverty looms large in Tunisian referendum
Tunisian President Kais Saied has focused much of his efforts on remaking the political system and dismantling institutions founded during the Arab Spring. On Monday, there’s a referendum on his new constitution. But critics say he’s failed to address a more pressing problem: the economy. Almost a quarter of the population lives on less than two dollars per day. Claire Herriot reports from Tunis. #Tunisia #referendum #Kaissaied
July 22, 2022
