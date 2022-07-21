World Share

Italian president dissolves parliament after Draghi's resignation

Italian president Sergio Matterella has dissolved parliament, clearing the way for an early election after PM Mario Draghi's resignation. Mario Draghi, once seen as the only person who could finally unify Italy, has resigned after just 18 months as prime minister. For the second time in a week, the man known as Super Mario, stepped down after a damaging vote of confidence and this time, it was accepted. Elections are expected this autumn as Italy prepares to take a significant step to the political right. Mehmet Solmaz has more.