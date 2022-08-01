Italy's political crisis: what happens after Draghi?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
After weeks of trying to hold his fractious governing coalition together, Mario Draghi has admitted defeat and resigned as Italy’s Prime Minister. It seemed almost everyone wanted him to say, apart from members of his own government of national unity. So how did Italy’s latest political crisis get so bad that even a leader as popular as Draghi couldn’t carry on? Guests: Manlio Di Stefano Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelica Krystle Donati President of ANCE Giovani Lazio Edoardo Bressanelli Associate Professor, Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies, Pisa Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 1, 2022
