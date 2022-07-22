POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine sign UN grain export deal
06:45
BizTech
Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine sign UN grain export deal
Russia and Ukraine ranked among the top three grain producers in the world before the conflict began in February. Now about a third of their exports have been trapped in ports. Russian and Ukraine are both leading suppliers of foodstuffs and fertilizers to global markets. An estimated 400M people worldwide rely on Ukrainian food. Before the war, 30% of global wheat exports, 31% of barley and 60% of sunflower oil came from Russia and Ukraine. For more on the deal and its impacts on global food supplies, we spoke to Taha Arvas, who is Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University in Istanbul. #UkraineConflict #GrainExport #Türkiye
July 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?