World Share

Footage Shows Greece Aggressively Pushing Back Migrants Into Turkish Waters

Dramatic new footage is showing how the Greek Coast Guard is pushing migrants back in the Aegean sea towards Turkish waters. Ankara condemned the move by Greece, saying the most recent pushback also violated Türkiye's territorial waters. The actions by Greece are the latest in a string of incidents, that have severely strained ties between the two neighbours. Earlier this month, the European Commission gave a stern warning to Athens, saying it must stop the violent and illegal pushback of migrants. So we ask how this latest incident will harm already tense relations between Ankara and Athens. Guests: Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University Steven Horrell Senior Fellow at Center for European Policy Analysis