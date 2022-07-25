POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report this week expected to show US economy in recession
02:51
BizTech
Report this week expected to show US economy in recession
Global stocks are down as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve's move on interest rates later this week. The US Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points this week, to keep a lid on consumer price hikes. Investors are also waiting for US GDP data for the second quarter. For the details, we were joined by Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #UnitedStates #FederalReserve #InterestRates
July 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?