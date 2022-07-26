POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Uganda as part of his African tour
02:52
World
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Uganda as part of his African tour
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Uganda as part of his African Tour. Russia has been reaching out to non-western allies as Moscow grows increasingly isolated due to its attacks on Ukraine. Adem Kassie Abebe from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance discusses if Russia will get what it wants from Africa. #SergeyLavrov #Uganda #Ukrainegrain
July 26, 2022
