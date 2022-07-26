World Share

Exit polls: Tunisians back new constitution in low turnout vote

A new Tunisian constitution, greatly expanding presidential powers, is due to take effect following Monday's referendum. Exit polls suggest the 'yes' side has won. That's despite a low turnout of just over 27 percent. Meanwhile, President Kais Saied says that the first thing he will do after the referendum is to draft an election law. Claire Herriot reports from the capital, Tunis. #Tunisia #KaisSaied #referendum