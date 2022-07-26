POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exit polls: Tunisians back new constitution in low turnout vote
A new Tunisian constitution, greatly expanding presidential powers, is due to take effect following Monday's referendum. Exit polls suggest the 'yes' side has won. That's despite a low turnout of just over 27 percent. Meanwhile, President Kais Saied says that the first thing he will do after the referendum is to draft an election law. Claire Herriot reports from the capital, Tunis. #Tunisia #KaisSaied #referendum
July 26, 2022
